Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD? Burgess’ season 8 finale fate

cartermatt.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD at the conclusion of season 8? We know that the fate of Kim Burgess is up in the air. At the end of this past episode, Kim was knocked out and through that, we’re left to wonder all sorts of questions as to what the future would hold for her. Would she be found by Intelligence in time? That was one question; the other was whether or not any significant lines would have to be crossed in an effort to bring her back. So much about this season has revolved around reform and whether officers like Voight can really change their stripes. This is going to be put to the test given that one of their own is now in danger.

cartermatt.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Squerciati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#The Chicago Pd#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 10: Will there be a One Chicago crossover in 2021?

One of the things that has always made NBC’s One Chicago so unique and special is the interconnectivity of the three shows. While there are many TV franchise universes out there, the One Chicago franchise has managed to set itself apart from the crowd by truly creating an interconnected universe that often sees the characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD crossing over between shows organically on a consistent basis.
Chicago, ILSmithsonian

AirSpace Season 4, Ep. 9 Chicago Flyer

In the early days of aviation flying was dangerous and expensive. Even if you could afford it, societal barriers in the United States kept many would-be pilots grounded. In this episode, we’re telling the story of how pioneering Black aviators improvised, innovated, and overcame those barriers to fulfill their dreams of flight. Across the U.S., Black aviators banded together to form clubs to instruct others and grow interest in aviation. In Chicago, the Challenger Air Pilots Association cultivated a community that has since helped thousands of Black pilots learn how to fly. And it all started with a broken down car.
TV Seriesonechicagocenter.com

Is Chicago Fire season 7 streaming on Netflix?

Is Chicago Fire season 7 streaming on Netflix? Now that Chicago Fire season 7 is over, One Chicago fans are wondering if they can catch up with the current season on the popular streaming service. The seventh season featured the last appearance of Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) and the introduction...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What’s next for Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD season 9?

As we continue to look back on Chicago PD season 8, we’re breaking down the season for each of the show’s characters. Did your favorite character have a good season or a bad season? What were their strong points and were there any weaknesses? Was the character affected by the show’s writing, or vice versa? Where could they go from here?
Posted by
FanSided

Will Chicago PD Season 9 premiere on NBC in 2021?

We know that Chicago PD Season 9 is happening. Now, all anyone wants to know is when it will premiere. Will it come to NBC in 2021?. We’ve known throughout Chicago PD Season 8 that the ninth season would happen. In fact, we also know that Season 10 is going to happen. For now, the focus is on Chicago PD Season 9.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Lennie James Teases Morgan’s Season Finale Fate

Since The Walking Dead launched on AMC well over a decade ago, the most often repeated line of the franchise has been: “No one is safe.” That’s not exactly true, of course… Despite the frequent, shocking deaths on the show and its spinoff series, there are certain characters you expect to survive, including Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is now the longest running character on any of the series*.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Legacies’ Season 3 Finale Photos: Episode 16 ‘Fate’s A Bitch’ Preview

The CW’s Legacies season three episode 15 was a Star Wars homage that ended with Hope discussing activating her tribred powers to kill Malivore. Up next, season three episode 16 – the season finale – directed by Jeffrey Hunt from a script by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes. “Fate’s A Bitch, Isn’t It” airs on June 24, 2021.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

NCIS lines up The Good Wife star for major season 19 role

NCIS season 19 is set to welcome a brand new cast member when it returns, as if Mark Harmon's decision to stay with the series hadn't been exciting enough. As the NCIS franchise continues to grow, the original series itself is still going strong, with reports that a well-known TV star is on the verge of joining the team.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star responds to character's fate in season 4 finale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale spoilers follow. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has now come to an end in the US, and it was also the end for one major character. Joseph Fiennes's time on the show is up, as the evil and abusive Commander Fred Waterford was finally offed by June Osborne and her Handmaid army in the finale.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 14

Did Walker manage to bounce back following the loss of his best friend?. On Walker Season 1 Episode 14, the titular hero embarked on a road trip with Stella and Austin to discuss some sad news. Meanwhile, Captain James enlisted the help of Micki and Trey to find a missing...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Season 19: Gary Cole in Talks for Big Role

NCIS will kick off Season 19 later this year, and it's possible the show may be adding actor Gary Cole to the cast for a big role. According to Variety, sources connected to NCIS have stated that Cole is "in talks" to join the series, however, CBS reps declined to comment when asked about the report. At this time, his reported NCIS role is begin kept under wraps.