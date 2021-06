Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks Ready to Battle the High Banks of Salem Speedway. The Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS will be back in action this Saturday in the series fourth ever event on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway, in the GAS/CRA Challenge. The Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks will compete head-to-head in a 75-lap feature that will pay the winner $1,000. In addition, there will be bonuses paid to top five finishers in each group: $500, $300, $200, $150, $100.