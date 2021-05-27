Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Petit Jean River At Danville. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.4 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 23.4 Thu 8 AM 20.6 19.7 19.2 Falling