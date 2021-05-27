Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves; Ward The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pecos County in southwestern Texas East central Reeves County in southwestern Texas Central Ward County in western Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Pyote, or 18 miles east of Pecos, moving northeast at 5 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and Wickett. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 48 and 76. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH