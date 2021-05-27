Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Wild Horse Butte, or 17 miles northeast of Alliance, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamond Lake, Krause Lake and Argo Hill. This includes Highway 250 between mile markers 8 and 25. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.