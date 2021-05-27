Tornado Warning issued for Hansford, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Ochiltree The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 738 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles north of Waka, or 14 miles northeast of Spearman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado 4 miles northwest of Farnsworth. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Perryton and Farnsworth. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.75IN