13 Easy Ways to Clean Your Glass Stove Top That Actually Work

Plastic shower curtains and liners may be affordable and easy to replace when they get dirty, but the cost adds up over time. Instead of tossing them when they start to look a little worse for wear, try cleaning your shower curtains and liners—doing so is actually fairly simple and will save you time and money in the long run. "Cleaning your shower curtain can be a very quick and easy task, so it's a much more cost-effective choice than buying a new one every time any stain appears," says Lauren Bowen, director of franchise operations at Two Maids and a Mop. "Instead of spending money replacing the curtain every month, you can just spend a little extra time in your bathroom cleaning routine and, as a result, can extend the life of your curtain for months to years longer."