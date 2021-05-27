Tornado Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Panhandle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Panhandle, White Deer, Skellytown and Kingsmill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN