Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chaves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Caprock, or 31 miles west of Tatum, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Chaves County.alerts.weather.gov