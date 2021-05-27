Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Ottawa, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Ottawa; Riley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DICKINSON...NORTHWESTERN GEARY...RILEY...SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA...CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 738 PM CDT, emergency management reported strong winds from dissipating showers gusting up to 55 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Manhattan, Junction City, Clay Center, Minneapolis, Ogden, Wakefield, Riley, Bennington, Milford, Leonardville, Morganville, Green, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles, Talmage and Idana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Kansas.