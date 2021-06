HARRISBURG – The PA House Labor and Industry Committee approved a bill that would ban employers mandating vaccines for their workers. House Bill 262 was passed after lawmakers responded to reports that some employers are requiring vaccines and forcing some workers to choose between the vaccine or losing a job. The bill allows workers or prospective workers avoid workplace mandated vaccinations by putting their objections into writing. They include a doctor’s concerns it may harm their health or that they have religious or “strong moral or ethical” convictions against a vaccine.