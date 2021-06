As part of a project to improve blueberry pollination, a nationwide research team is trying to get a better understanding of how blueberry growers pollinate their fields, according to a news release from Washington State University. With funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, researchers from WSU, Oregon State University, Michigan State University and the University of Florida hope to better understand the current practices used on farms, including stocking rates and types of bees used. The team will also study the economics of pollination across the U.S.