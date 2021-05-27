Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Predicts More Bitcoin Sell-Off but Remains Bullish Long Term

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $35,315 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $29,480 of this so far. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $26,905. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $27,865 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $23,750. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $17,320 before short covering off the low. These are all ON HOLD.