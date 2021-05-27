Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Predicts More Bitcoin Sell-Off but Remains Bullish Long Term

As of now, we know how Bitcoin is among the most preferred digital currencies when it comes to investing in any Cryptocurrency. All thanks to the skyrocketing prices, it has gone at a great pace. Despite the pandemic impacting the market in a bad way, we have seen a steady and faster rise of this coin in terms of value. This comes as an interesting trend in the market, suggesting that the coin which came with a particular purpose has made things work in this direction. Thus many feel that Bitcoin remains the most crowded trade option all across the globe, and it seems to have emerged in the recent survey carried out by none other than the top Bank called the Bank of America. This has come up in the wake of an interesting revelation, and it would be exciting to check how people have responded to this survey conducted by the Bank. Well, how about checking it as under: