Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Predicts More Bitcoin Sell-Off but Remains Bullish Long Term

bitcoin.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief investment officer of Guggenheim, Scott Minerd, has predicted more sell-off for bitcoin. He also warned that it will take a while for the cryptocurrency to return to its previous highs. However, in the long term, Minerd has predicted that bitcoin’s price could rise to $600K. Bitcoin Sell-Off to...

news.bitcoin.com
#Cio#Guggenheim Partners#Assets Under Management#Bitcoin Sell Off#Guggenheim Investments#Cnbc#Btc
