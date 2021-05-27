Cancel
NBA

Chris Paul (shoulder) probable for Phoenix on Thursday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is considered probable to play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul has been noticeably hampered by the shoulder ailment he suffered in Game 1, and his minutes were limited drastically in Game 2. Now for Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, the veteran is listed as probable. If he's limited in any way, Cameron Payne could be in store for added minutes once again.

www.numberfire.com
Cameron Payne
Chris Paul
#Western Conference#The Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Basketball
Sports
