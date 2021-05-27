The Economist: The outlook for the Texas economy

Commercial refrigerators are generally divided into three categories: commercial fridges, commercial freezers, and kitchen refrigerators, with volumes ranging from 20L to 2000L. The temperature in the commercial refrigerated cabinet is 0-10 degrees, which is widely used in the storage and sales of various beverages, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and milk. According to the door opening method, it is divided into vertical type, top opening type, and open case type. Vertical refrigerators are divided into the single door, double door, three doors, and multiple doors. The top opening type has a barrel shape, a square shape. Air curtain type is including two types of front exposure and top exposure. The domestic market is dominated by the upright display fridge, which accounts for more than 90% of the total market capacity.