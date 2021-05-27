Sequel Bits: ‘Army of the Dead 2,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Crawl 2,’ and More
Zack Snyder has an “insane” idea for Army of the Dead 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wraps production at breakneck speed. Netflix is planning out a whole Army of the Dead cinematic universe, with production already wrapped on the Matthias Schweighöfer-starring prequel Army of Thieves, and an anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But what about a direct Army of the Dead sequel? If it happens, it’s going to be “insane,” director Zack Snyder told Polygon, teasing that he and co-writer Shay Hatten know “exactly what happens next.”www.slashfilm.com