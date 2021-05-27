Cancel
Movies

Sequel Bits: ‘Army of the Dead 2,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Crawl 2,’ and More

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder has an “insane” idea for Army of the Dead 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wraps production at breakneck speed. Netflix is planning out a whole Army of the Dead cinematic universe, with production already wrapped on the Matthias Schweighöfer-starring prequel Army of Thieves, and an anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But what about a direct Army of the Dead sequel? If it happens, it’s going to be “insane,” director Zack Snyder told Polygon, teasing that he and co-writer Shay Hatten know “exactly what happens next.”

www.slashfilm.com
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Adds Shemar Moore To the Cast

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Adds Shemar Moore To the Cast. Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog sequel has just secured its first major new casting addition. Apparently, Shemar Moore has landed a mystery role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Moore confirmed his involvement with the film by posting a photo on Instagram that shows him posing with returning cast members James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Natasha Rothwell. You can check out the image below.
TV SeriesNME

Netflix releases gory ‘Army Of The Dead’ Mikey Guzman spin-off

Netflix has released a new Army Of The Dead spin-off called Guzman Of The Dead 420 – you can watch it below. The five-minute short follows Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), who first appeared in Zack Snyder’s original film, as he films some zombie kills in Las Vegas for his YouTube channel.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Universe Reportedly Building Up To A Big Event Project

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is finally beginning to slip down the Netflix most-watched list, but spending two weeks at the higher end of the Top 10 is an impressive achievement for any of the streaming service’s original movies. Not only that, but it’s also broken a couple of records in the process and is on track to become one of the platform’s most popular in-house titles ever.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Is Army of the Dead 2 going to happen? Here are the chances of a sequel

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead 2 could actually happen, at least since the original was able to survive development hell and hit Netflix in May, just a week after its cinematic release. With two prequels in the works, you might think a sequel is a long shot, but Snyder is on board and already has a "crazy" story ready to go — if Netflix pulls the trigger.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

The Casual Cinecast Heads to Vegas for Army of the Dead

Mike and Justin talk a little bit of everything from movies, TV, to even a book in the latest episode of the Casual Cinecast!. This week Mike and Justin review the new Zack Snyder zombie film, Army of the Dead. However, before they get into the main event, they also discuss The Bad Batch episodes 1-4, and Charlie Kaufman’s novel Antkind.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Releases Viral Video of Guzman's Greatest Kills

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's newest zombie flick that's available to watch in select theatres as well as on Netflix. The movie has a big cast led by Dave Bautista, but the wrestler-turned-actor's character isn't the only person in the movie who gets in some badass zombie kills. Mikey Guzman, the character played by Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), joins Bautista's team because he's a viral sensation who gets major online hits for taking down the living dead. This week, Netflix shared a fun new compilation video of some of Guzman's best "viral" kills.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Shares Cool Army Of The Dead Video That Mixes Zombies With Baseballs

Last month, nearly 20 years after he delivered his Dawn of the Dead remake to the masses, Zack Snyder followed up his definitive Justice League vision with a return to the zombie genre. Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix, and this time around, the zombie-centric story revolved around a team being put together to recover $200 million from Las Vegas, which is now filled with the undead. One of the team’s members was Raúl Castillo’s Mikey Guzman, and now we have footage of the character finding a new way to take out zombies: using baseballs.
TV & VideosWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: The "Friends" Reunion and "Army of the Dead

It's Monday, time for the Act 3 podcast! The guys are tackling two big topics this week. First up is the "Friends" reunion which has been pulling in huge numbers for HBO Max. Chandler is a big dan of "Friends" and Steven not quite as big. So how do they think it turned out, and which cast member is the most entertaining during the nearly 2 hour runtime? If that isn't enough, they are also talking about Zack Synder's new film, "Army of the Dead" now streaming on Netflix. Snyder kicked off his directing career in the zombie genre and is now making his return. Is this an instant classic or just another zombie movie in an already over saturated landscape of zombie media? Plus, we have news about the Mission Impossible 7 production and Sony's next move in their Spider-Man based Marvel universe.
Movieskunr.org

'Army Of The Dead': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at the new zombie movie Army of the Dead, which is set in the Silver State. As a haphazard zombie fan and a full-time supporter of films using Nevada settings, Army of the Dead hit my must-see radar. Though it fails to rank as either the top zombie or best Nevada movie ever, Army of the Dead provides enough servings of each to warrant a viewing. Well, with qualifications.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder talks Army of the Dead's robot zombies and aliens

Army of the Dead features theories that have thrown us through loops, time loops, and even had us looking towards the stars. Now, director Zack Snyder has spoken in more detail about the "alien origins" of the zombies, while also addressing another flavor of the undead that has captured the imaginations of fans.
TV & Videosart19.com

Army of the Dead

© All Rights Reserved. Forever Dog Podcast Network. Website. Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood] is a comedic podcast that reviews films with leading actors of color and analyzes them in the context of race and Hollywood's diversity issues. Hosted by Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III. BMCJ is an iTunes Editor's Choice podcast and has reached #2 on the iTunes Film/TV charts. BMCJ has also been covered by multiple websites including Huffington Post, Splitsider, Salon, The Daily Dot, and more. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Moviessideshow.com

Army of the Dead Trailer Breakdown

Netflix released the first official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The trailer introduces us to the characters and to the particularly unique world of Army of the Dead. Whereas most zombie movies present a mindless hoard of brain-eating monsters, Army of the Dead reveals a new type of zombie: the Alpha Zombie. Alpha Zombies are not what you think they are. They’re smarter, faster, and organized.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Teases That Army Of The Dead Animated Show Sets Up A Sequel

We’re only one film and two and a half hours into Netflix’s expanded Army of the Dead universe, and already fans have a whole lot of questions they need answers to. How do zombies get each other pregnant? Why are there robot zombies that nobody notices? What does Area 51 have to do with it? Can there really be a time loop involved? All of these and more were posed during the apocalyptic blockbuster, but no resolutions were provided.
FIFAnichegamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Yuji Naka Leaves Square Enix Amid Balan Wonderworld Flop

Yuji Naka, the co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has left Square Enix; after directing the reported flop Balan Wonderworld. The news came via Naka’s own Facebook page, though others have reportedly claimed his LinkedIn profile had also updated. There, Naka shows he stopped working for Square Enix as of April 30th. He now works at PROPE Ltd, which Final Weapon reports was an indie studio he launched 2006 after leaving Sega.