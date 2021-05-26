AWS to launch data centers in United Arab Emirates

We are currently building AWS regions in Australia, Indonesia, Spain, India, and Switzerland. I am happy to announce that the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is in the works and will open in the first half of 2022. The new region is an extension of our existing investment, which already includes two AWS Direct Connect locations and two Amazon CloudFront edge locations, all of which have been in place since 2018. The new region will give AWS customers in the UAE the ability to run workloads and to store data that must remain in-country, in addition to the ability to serve local customers with even lower latency.