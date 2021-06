Teresa (Teri) Renee Miller passed away unexpectedly on May 9th, 2021 in her home in Kyle, Texas at the age of 57. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Brooke Miller; her mother, Rita Miller; her aunt and uncle, Joyce and Roger Kidd; her siblings, Tony (Sandee), Ron, and Steve Miller; and her nephews Andrew and Sean Miller; her niece, Chelsea (Tyler) Williams, and her great-niece, Avery Williams. She is predeceased by her father, Clarence Miller.