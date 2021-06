Having starred in films like Desperado, Wild Wild West, and Everly, actor Salma Hayek is no stranger to starring in action-heavy adventures, though recent years have seen her focus more on character-driven narratives. Hayek's latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, saw her fully embrace all manner of action, as she recently noted that the outing helped prepare her for the intense action of her upcoming Marvel film Eternals, if for no other reason than giving her a taste of the intensity of an action-oriented experience. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will be landing in theaters on June 16th while Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5th.