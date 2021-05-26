Cancel
GVR set to make decision on East Center pool

By Kitty Bottemiller kbottemiller@gvnews.com
Green Valley News and Sun
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of studies, evaluation, reports, discussion and heated debate, GVR’s East Center pool may be taking a plunge ahead with a decision due today by the board. It’s expected to vote in regular session on one of three concepts ranging from $695,000 to $500,000 for a scaled-down version, to dive into the pool-replacement project. The existing pool was permanently closed last year due to ongoing issues with leakage resulting from cracks following more than 40 years of differential soil-settlement below the pool.

www.gvnews.com
