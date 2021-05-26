GVR set to make decision on East Center pool

After weeks of learning about Elgin ISD’s facility needs and projected financial outlook, the committee in charge of designing a bond package has begun to make the decisions about which projects to fund this year. This spring, Elgin ISD appointed the Citizen's Bond Advisory Committee, charged with representing the community while prioritizing facility needs and planning for the growth coming to the Elgin area. They will then use their findings to develop a recommendation to the Elgin ISD Board of Trustees on how to proceed with a potential bond election this fall. The committee has met every Thursday evening since the ...