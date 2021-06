Production on John Wick Chapter 4 is scheduled to get underway very soon, and we now have word on an exciting (possible) new addition to the cast. According to The Illuminerdi, Wesley Snipes (Demolition Man, New Jack City) is currently in negotiations with Lionsgate to board the project in an unnamed supporting role. Details on the character he'd play are scarce, but he's said to be a swordsman. Whether he'll be an ally or enemy of Mr. Wick's is unclear.