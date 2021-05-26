Oelwein Police Log

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office attempted a paper service at 228 7th Ave SE in Oelwein. Deputies noticed an odor of illegal substance emitting from the residence. Sheriff’s Deputies and Oelwein Police secured the residence, and a search warrant was obtained. The search warrant was executed on the residence. Multiple types of illegal substances, pills, and paraphernalia were found and seized. Christopher Carreon, 24, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with introducing contraband, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana — 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Other charges are pending and the case is under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department.