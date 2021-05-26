Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oelwein, IA

Oelwein Police Log

By Deb Kunkle
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 7:27 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. At 8:10 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a reported criminal mischief. These incidents are being investigated.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Oelwein, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Third Avenue#Fifth Avenue#Criminal Mischief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oelwein, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Oelwein P.D. Reports Arrests for Meth, Assault, and Theft

Oelwein Police report weekend arrests involving drugs, theft, assault, and vandalism. At about 12:45am Sunday 26 year old Kristy Hall of Oelwein was taken into custody on 2 Buchanan County warrants. The first warrant was for a probation violation on an original charge of Possession of Mehtamphetamine-2nd Offense; the other warrant was for operation of a vehicle without the owner's consent. The arrest was made after an incident in the 10 block of 1st Street SE.
Fayette County, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Deputies Make Arrests in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff reports that deputies arrested some area residents over the last few days, on charges related to sex offender registration, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated. Shortly after 6:30am Saturday, the sheriff received a report of a vehicle that went off the road, into a ditch,...
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Oelwein, IAPosted by
K92.3

Burglary on Northeast Side of Oelwein

Authorities are investigating a break-in at an Oelwein residence Thursday morning (May 13). At about 7:15am, the Oelwein Police Department was called to the scene of a burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue NE. No other information was released. Oelwein Police are looking into the matter. Authorities remind...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Arlington, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Arlington Woman Nabbed on a Traffic Violation

An Arlington woman has been arrested, after she was pulled over in rural Fayette County on a driving violation. According to the Fayette County Sheriff, at about 10:20am Wednesday (May 12), a deputy pulled over a car on Highway 56, near West Union. The officer was familiar with the driver, and stopped her to check her license.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Evansdale, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Oelwein man arrested for gun in Evansdale traffic stop

EVANSDALE – Evansdale police arrested an Oelwein man on weapons charges following a Monday night traffic stop. Officers pulled over a Ford Edge in the 500 block of East End Avenue after receiving a complaint around 11:20 p.m. Police noticed a loaded bolt-action shotgun in the back seat. The driver,...
Iowa StateKBUR

Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot

Oelwein, Ia (AP) — Authorities say a person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot. Television station KCRG reports that the incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein. The Iowa State Patrol...
Iowa Statekchanews.com

Pedestrian Struck/Killed In Fayette County

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Tuesday evening in Northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident occurred in the 100 block of 1st Street Southwest in Oelwein shortly before 6 p.m. A 2014 Ford Explorer was pulling out of its parking space when it hit a 54-year-old Oelwein resident who was crouched down in front of the vehicle, apparently out of the driver’s view.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

UPDATE: Wisconsin Theft Spree Suspects Arrested In Clermont

Fayette County authorities have released more information on the arrest of two people on charges connected to a string of thefts in southwest Wisconsin. According to sheriff's officials, 27-year Alex VanErp of Fairbault, Minn., was tased and taken into custody Friday morning after attempting to flee a deputy at a business in Clement. Authorities said VanErp was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Oelwein

A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a downtown Oelwein parking lot at about 6 p.m. Friday. Authorities are withholding the names of the driver and the deceased. The Iowa State Patrol reports that a 2014 Ford Explorer was leaving from a parked position in a Oelwein American Legion lot at 108 1st St. SW when it struck a person who was crouched down in front of the SUV.
Fayette County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office attempted a paper service at 228 7th Ave SE in Oelwein. Deputies noticed an odor of illegal substance emitting from the residence. Sheriff’s Deputies and Oelwein Police secured the residence, and a search warrant was obtained. The search warrant was executed on the residence. Multiple types of illegal substances, pills, and paraphernalia were found and seized. Christopher Carreon, 24, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with introducing contraband, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana — 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Other charges are pending and the case is under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department.