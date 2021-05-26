Oelwein Police Log

Oelwein Police report weekend arrests involving drugs, theft, assault, and vandalism. At about 12:45am Sunday 26 year old Kristy Hall of Oelwein was taken into custody on 2 Buchanan County warrants. The first warrant was for a probation violation on an original charge of Possession of Mehtamphetamine-2nd Offense; the other warrant was for operation of a vehicle without the owner's consent. The arrest was made after an incident in the 10 block of 1st Street SE.