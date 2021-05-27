Alex Verdugo battling through hamstring tightness, but unconcerned
Alex Verdugo is still hampered a bit by left hamstring tightness. At times, you can see him pull up when running out certain grounders. “It’s just one of those things,” Verdugo said before the Red Sox’ 9-5 win against the Braves Wednesday to split the two-game set. “It’s there, but I’m not going to say it’s going to fully impact me like that. I just feel like I got to be cautious with it. There are certain plays when I’m running, maybe I shut it down just a little bit.”www.bostonglobe.com