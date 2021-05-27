Alex Verdugo battling through hamstring tightness, but unconcerned

The best three hitters in the Red Sox lineup are, pretty clearly, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez. I think you’d have a hard time arguing otherwise. You can put that trio in whatever order you’d like (I’d have it as it’s listed, but that’s not important), but those are the top three. So being the fourth-best hitter on a team with those names could theoretically be pretty disheartening. You could be a forgotten man in some sense. But Alex Verdugo does not appear to be upset about things at all, and he is certainly not forgetting.