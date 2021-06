Education at any of the mass communication colleges in MP is best suited for expressive and creative extroverts. This new and upcoming field opens up many avenues for a suitable career through the study of a bachelor of mass communication college in MP. Though this field has been along for many decades, the sheer proliferation of media in modern-day life through numerous channels has increased its popularity. The internet may have changed the game but one still requires the basic ability to be able to sell a product or service which is taught at this course.