Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Evil Dead sequel heading to HBO Max

By Rob Bayne
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we found out that New Line Cinema is working on another installment to the Evil Dead Franchise, Evil Dead: Rise. Forty years after the release of the original Evil Dead Sam Raimi’s and Bruce Campbell’s horror franchise will be given new life as it heads straight to streaming on HBOMax (U.S.), Canal Plus (U.K.), and Metropolitan (France) services.

www.cinelinx.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Robert Tapert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz Inc#Survival Horror#The Evil Dead Franchise#Metropolitan#Irish#Newlinecinema#Vikings#Evil Dead Ii#Evil Dead Rise#Darkness#Flesh Possessing Demons#Book#Fight#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today And Fans Are Still Bummed Out

The Spider-Man franchise, more than most any other superhero series, has a decent amount of “what could have been” projects. Andrew Garfield was promised two sequels to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but they never materialized. Writer-director Drew Goddard workshopped a Sinister Six movie that didn’t get off the ground. And on this day 10 years ago, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 was originally intended to hit theaters… only, it never did, and Spider-Man fans remain pretty bummed about it.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man 4 Would Be Celebrating A 10 Year Anniversary Today

Today would mark the ten-year anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 releasing in theaters - if the movie hadn't fallen apart in the production process. By now the story of Spider-Man 4's fall is infamous - but for those who don't know, here's a recap of that bit of comic book history: After Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2007, Sony immediately went to work on developing Spider-Man 4 in 2008, for release in 2011, with rumors stating plans for Spider-Man 5 (and possibly a whole second trilogy) were also in the wings (those production plans have since been refuted by Raimi). Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was handling the script, and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and the other trilogy actors were coming back - with some exciting new additions, as well.
MoviesMovieWeb

How Spider-Man 4 Cancellation Paved the Way for Peter Parker's MCU Future

In today's edition of "what if?" alternate superhero history, we look back at what could have been as Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 would have hit theaters exactly a decade ago. Following the financial success of Spider-Man 3, the plan was to have Raimi direct another installment with Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Peter Parker once more. That didn't happen.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: 8 Huge Rumors You Need To Know About - SPOILERS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theaters on March 22, 2022, and it's fair to say that the sequel can't get here soon enough. The movie is set to put Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch front and centre, while also taking the Sorcerer Supreme on a trip through the Marvel Multiverse...we think. Very little has been revealed about what Marvel Studios and Sam Raimi has planned, but there have been some huge rumours doing the rounds online ever since cameras started rolling.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Army of the Dead ending explained: will there be a sequel?

Spoilers follow for Army of the Dead. Army of the Dead has landed on Netflix, and we imagine you’ll have questions about Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist movie if you’ve watched it. While the director’s latest film is a self-contained story, there are still some loose plot threads left hanging by the...
TV & VideosDecider

New on HBO and HBO Max June 2021

If you’re looking for a summer movie to chill out when the weather warms up, look no further than HBO Max. HBO is continuing to release Warner Bros. films both on streaming and in theaters, and this month we’re getting not one, but two major titles. And while we love a good movie night, we’ll be plenty entertained with top-notch TV too, with a new season of Betty and more hitting HBO Max in the coming weeks.
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.
TV Serieshotspotatl.com

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

Fans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone. Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will...
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

Certain superhero origin stories are easier to update than others. Changing Iron Man’s comic-book origins in the Vietnam War to reflect the part he played during the War on Terror, for example, easily modernized the character. Laying the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that story only used global conflict as a backdrop, keeping its dramatic focus on Tony Stark’s internal transformation.
Movies/Film

The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

We’re approaching the halfway point of 2021, and if part of your New Year’s resolution was to watch the 2006 Robin Williams family comedy RV on HBO Max, I’m sad to say that your window to do that is rapidly closing. Here are some of the best movies leaving HBO Max in June 2021, followed by the complete list of films that are vacating the service next month.
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

June is just around the corner and HBO Max is putting together a monster lineup of new movies and TV shows for the month ahead. Between new Warner Bros. movie releases and iconic titles from years past, the WarnerMedia streaming service is delivering something for just about everybody throughout the month of June. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the complete roster of movies and TV shows arriving on the lineup in June, giving subscribers a heads up on when they can expect some new titles for their watchlists.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EVIL DEAD RISE Headed To HBO Max; Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan To Lead Cast

Though a theatrical release may also be planned, the upcoming Evil Dead reboot, now officially titled Evil Dead Rise, is heading straight to HBO Max. THR reports that the horror flick is scheduled to shoot in New Zealand next month, with Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic and Hanging Rock, Jungle) on board to play the lead roles.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Throughout the past couple of years, the Evil Dead franchise has been promising to return. 2020 was an especially exciting year for such promises, as details here and there started to leak out about what was eventually named Evil Dead Rise. Well, the largest of updates has just landed on the world’s doorstep, as the next chapter in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s legacy is officially headed to streaming. Better still, we now know the story of this brand new project as well!
TV SeriesA.V. Club

They’ll be there for you, via HBO Max

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 27. All times are Eastern. Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): So no one told you this was gonna air to-dayyyyy [clapclapclapclap]? If that’s the case, then What’s On Tonight is, you know, there for you. Here’s Gwen Ihnat on Friends: The Reunion: