One of the nation’s worst rail bottlenecks will be uncorked in the coming years. On June 18, Amtrak and the state of Maryland announced that the 148-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel will be replaced in the next 10 years at a cost of $4 billion. The passenger carrier and Maryland will work together to execute the project, which currently has no funding source. Amtrak is in the process of finishing the design and purchasing sections of right-of-way. Officials are saying the tunnel will carry electric-powered trains.