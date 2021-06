The Rocks win the OHSAA 2021 Div.I Girls Lacrosse State Title. Coffman lead in a tight battle the most of the game. Bailey Morris scored with 6 minutes remaining to give Coffman a 12-10 lead. New Albany made it 21-11 with 3:42 and then tied the game with 54 seconds left. The Rocks gained possession with less than 15 seconds remaining at the Eagles end the filed. Amanda Bailey advanced it and passed it ahead to Bailey Morris who found Ava Westmeyer near the right side of the goal. Ava Westmeyer scored as time expired to win the 2021 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP 13-12. Kate Tyack’s five goals, three from Amanda Bailey, and two each from Morris and Westmeyer paced the ROCKS.