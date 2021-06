The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.