Murray Arts Council kicks off its 2021 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday at 7 p.m. with performances by Pony Bradshaw and The Stringy Blues Band. The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.