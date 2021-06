KENNEWICK, Wash — Two local businesses are teaming up to host the annual Spring Health and Wellness Fair at Hansen Park in Kennewick on Saturday. Northwest Paddleboarding and Pura Vida Barre and Yoga Studio are putting the event on. The free, one-hour long yoga session will start at 9:30 a.m. All experience levels are welcomed. The fair will start at 10:30 a.m. and go until 2:30 p.m.