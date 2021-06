On Saturday morning Luxemburg-Casco will try to continue their good fortunes after a good defensive performance in their opening playoff win. The Spartans face Freedom, who is 5-6 this season. The two teams did squabble earlier this season, with Freedom winning 5-1 on May 24th. The Spartans come into the game with a 7-4 overall mark. The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner in the matchup between Seymour and Denmark. The Spartans game on Saturday will begin at 10:00 AM and will be held in Freedom.