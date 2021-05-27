Winter Juniors Qualifier Clayton Bernauer Chooses Army West Point for 2021

Raise your hand if you are subscribed to some website or company and you get automated emails. What percentage of those do you even read? Do you just delete them without reading? Is this really the best way to reach out to customers? To me, it seems old school. Many wrestling coaches still do this to their loyal fanbase. An email blast to hundreds or thousands of fans with very little, if any, communication back and forth. There has to be a better way to keep wrestling alumni and fans involved. What's the next "thing?" Coach Ward and his crew at Army West Point are as forward-thinking as they come. Their alumni-run podcast entitled "BHAW Radio" is the perfect idea.