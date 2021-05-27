Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Winter Juniors Qualifier Clayton Bernauer Chooses Army West Point for 2021

By Madeleine Lepesant
swimswam.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatile swimmer Clayton Bernauer has announced his decision to swim for the United States Miltary Academy beginning in the fall of 2021. Current photo via Clayton Bernauer. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Winter Juniors#Faster Swim Camps#Swimswam#Parsippany High School#Navy#Lakeland Hills Ymca#Navy#Scy Times#The Naval Academy#Army West Point#Fitterandfaster Com#Fitterandfastertour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
Miami, FLswimswam.com

Miami (OH) Picks Up Verbal From Winter Juniors Qualifier Evan Kindseth

2021 Minnesota Class AA State runner-up Evan Kindseth has verbally committed to swim for Miami University's class of 2026. Current photo via Evan Kindseth. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WWEintermatwrestle.com

Wrestling Alumni and Fan Interaction: The Army West Point Way

Raise your hand if you are subscribed to some website or company and you get automated emails. What percentage of those do you even read? Do you just delete them without reading? Is this really the best way to reach out to customers? To me, it seems old school. Many wrestling coaches still do this to their loyal fanbase. An email blast to hundreds or thousands of fans with very little, if any, communication back and forth. There has to be a better way to keep wrestling alumni and fans involved. What's the next "thing?" Coach Ward and his crew at Army West Point are as forward-thinking as they come. Their alumni-run podcast entitled "BHAW Radio" is the perfect idea.
High Schooldailymagazine.news

West Point-bound Santa Fe High graduate named a Presidential Scholar

Jun. 6-Santa Fe High School graduate Faris Wald was known to wake up at 5 a.m. weekdays to start studying for his classes. He performed in the school's marching band, participated in Model United Nations and captured numerous science fair awards. As a ninth grader, Wald - who would become...
Militaryintermatwrestle.com

Army West Point Names Dellavecchia Volunteer Assistant

Today, Army West Point announced that they have hired 2021 NCAA runner-up Jesse Dellavecchia as their volunteer assistant. Dellavecchia comes to West Point after putting together an excellent career at Rider University that saw him go 67-10 in a Broncs singlet with a pair of MAC titles to his name. After winning his second MAC championship, in 2021, Dellavecchia was undefeated and given the fourth seed at the NCAA Championships. In the semifinals, Dellavecchia pulled off one of the stunners of the entire weekend when he pinned undefeated, top-seeded Ryan Deakin (Northwestern). That win made him Rider's first-ever NCAA finalist. Dellavecchia would later fall to David Carr (Iowa State) 4-0 in the championship bout.
Computer Sciencettownmedia.com

Kimball alumnus graduates from West Point

Kimball High alumnus Bonifacio “Bo” Quiambao, Class of 2016, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., on May 22. While at West Point Quiambao was the captain of the academy’s fencing team and scored the most wins against the rival Naval Academy’s fencing team. He received a bachelor of science degree in computer science at West Point. Two days after graduating Quiambao married fellow cadet Christine Panlasigui of Los Angeles at the Most Holy Trinity Church in West Point.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Pius X's Nicole Kolbas qualifies for U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

Lincoln Pius X junior-to-be Nicole Kolbas shot a 4-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for first at the U.S. Girls Junior qualifying event Monday at Indian Trails County Club in Beemer. Addison Klonowski of Naples, Florida, also shot a 75. Kolbas and Klonowski advance to the U.S. Girls Junior...
West Point, NEWest Point News

43rd Army Band of National Guard to perform in West Point

The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing in West Point as part of its two-week training concert tour. The band will perform in West Point at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in Neligh Park. Those attending will need to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. If it rains, the concert will be moved inside the Nielsen Community Center.
Baseballwvgazettemail.com

West Virginia Power falls to High Point 5-2 in series finale

The West Virginia Power dropped the series finale 5-2 against High Point on Sunday at Power Park and the Rockers came away with the series win. The Power moves to 6-7 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League south division while High Point moves to 9-6 and is in second place in the south division behind Lexington.
Albuquerque, NMLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Frenship's Vargas qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Frenship senior Logan Vargas earned a spot in the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship by winning an 18-hole qualifier Tuesday at the University of New Mexico Championship Course. Vargas shot 4-under 68, one shot better than three players who tied for second: Thayer Plewe, Javier Delgadillo and...
Milwaukee, WIswimswam.com

Winter Juniors-qualifying Sprinter Ben Lorenz Commits to Milwaukee

Schroeder YMCA sprinter Ben Lorenz will remain in-state to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next fall. Current photo via Ben Lorenz. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Smithsburg, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Clear Spring's Eckardt scores 38 points at 1A West meet

SMITHSBURG — Clear Spring’s Addison Eckardt isn’t your typical high school rookie athlete. For one thing, he’s a senior (actually, a recent graduate), and another, he’s better than most veterans. Eckardt continued his remarkable first season of track and field Saturday at the Maryland 1A West region championships, scoring 38...
Militaryfortcarsonmountaineer.com

Army Ten-Miler qualifier kicks off at Iron Horse Park

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers answered an early 6 a.m. call June 5, 2021, to participate in the first of the Fort Carson Army Ten-Miler running team qualifying trials at Iron Horse Park. The Army’s annual Army Ten-Miler Race and Expo is scheduled to be held either virtually again this...
Ladysmith, WILadysmith News

Jack West qualifies for State Golf Meet

The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team competed last week at the Division 3 sectional at Luck/Frederic. Overall the Jacks finished fourth as a team as they were just eight strokes out from qualifying as a team with a 365 behind third place Drummond with a 363, Eleva-Strum in Second with a 357 and team champion Durand with a score of 327.
Kinnelon, NJswimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier James Curreri Sends Verbal Commitment to Penn

Backstroker James Curreri has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania beginning in 2022-23. Current photo via James Curreri. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Salisbury, NCSCNow

Trinity's Zeigler earns co-medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier

SALISBURY, N.C. − Former Trinity Collegiate standout and University of South Carolina signee Gene Zeigler tied for the top score Wednesday at the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury (N.C.). Zeigler shot a 2-under 69 to tie Alaska’s Major Lenning atop the leaderboard. The pair...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Olympic Silver Medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Announces Retirement

The 2016 200 IM Olympic silver medalist and former world record-holder has shared that she will be retiring from the sport. Archive photo via Courtesy of Speedo. 2016 Olympic silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. O’Connor announced the news via Twitter, writing that “it’s been a massive rollercoaster of emotions writing this. Today, after 11 wonderful years in the sport, I am announcing my retirement from competitive swimming.”
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Nathan Adrian Missing Tokyo Would Be Huge Loss for Team USA

Nathan Adrian Missing Tokyo Would Be Huge Loss for Team USA. As the swimmers in the first semifinal of the Olympic Trials men’s 100 freestyle reached the home stretch, everyone inside the arena in Omaha realized the significance of the moment. Nathan Adrian, one of the best sprinters in American history and an absolute stalwart on the U.S. National Team for more than a decade, was fading hard. He was out blisteringly fast, in 22.81 to the feet at the halfway point, but after that swim and a fast morning prelims, the 32-year-old had nothing left in the tank.
MilitaryGwinnett Daily Post

Mountain View grad Marquel Broughton named captain of Army football team as junior

Mountain View grad Marquel Broughton was named this week as one of four captains for the 2021 Army Black Knights football team. Broughton, a defensive back, is the lone junior among the four captains and the first junior captain for the West Point, N.Y., academy’s football team since 2018. He is just the third junior captain since 2015.