Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes on Friday signed into law a bond bill that will give Wicomico County $2.1 million to help shore up a construction deficit on the new Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. The county has already earmarked $8.6 million in local money. Unfortunately, the state money is not enough to make up some $3 million in cost overruns, so county officials must still find another $900,000.