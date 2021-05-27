Portland man files $400,000 lawsuit accusing police detective of hitting him with baton
A Portland man on Tuesday filed a $400,000 lawsuit against the city and a police detective he claims hit him with a baton outside his home during a protest last year. Elijah Warren said in the lawsuit that tear gas deployed by police entered his Southeast Portland home on Sept. 5, the city’s 100th consecutive night of protest, causing his son and son’s friend to yell in pain and wash their eyes out with water.www.msn.com