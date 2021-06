A family from North Carolina were ecstatic to discover that their dog is alive and well after being gone for two years. The family, who live in Charlotte but wish to remain anonymous, had believed their 10-year-old dog Juice was never coming back after he vanished in 2019.However, according to Fox 46, they described their joy at discovering he was at a local animal shelter after a telephone call from Kathleen Caffray, an Animal Care and Control Officer.She told the news outlet, “When I asked if they had a dog missing, they said, ‘No, we don’t have a dog,’ and...