Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Go behind the scenes of 'Lisey's Story' with Stephen King

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has posted a new behind-the-scenes look at "Lisey's Story." The video features interviews with creator Stephen King, director Pablo Larraín, and producer J.J. Abrams. Learn more about the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lisey's Story" from the man himself - Stephen King. Apple has posted a new video to its...

www.imore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Stephen King
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Apple Tv Youtube Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth,’ Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story,’ A ‘Mythic’ Backstory and ‘Mosquito Coast’ Finale on Apple, Celebrating ‘Ballerina Boys’

Another banner Friday for streaming services, with Netflix premiering the magical quest fantasy Sweet Tooth, and Stephen King adapting his novel Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+. PBS’ American Masters profiles a popular all-male ballet troupe. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free....
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Lisey’s Story That You Must See

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain (whose directorial works include ‘Neruda’ and ‘Jackie’) and adapted by Stephen King from his own eponymous novel, ‘Lisey’s Story’ is a horror-thriller series that burns in a blue flame. The gripping story follows a widow as she lives under the shadow of her dead husband, a novelist of global fame. As she embarks upon a treasure hunt guided by the memory of her husband, a sinister threat puts her present life in jeopardy.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Lisey’s Story Cast Is Full Of Hollywood Heavy-Hitters

Another Stephen King adaptation is here — and this one is stacked with a very well-known cast. Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story, based on the 2006 novel of the same name, takes a real-life story and puts a King twist on it. In June 1999, King suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in Lowell, Mass. While he was recuperating in the hospital, his wife, Tabitha, redesigned his studio. King returned to what he saw as his studio after his death — his books and belongings packed away.
Books & Literaturefilminquiry.com

Interview with Ron Cephas Jones for LISEY’S STORY

Ahead of its release, I was able to speak with Ron Cephas Jones, who stars in Appletv’s recent Lisey’s Story, a miniseries based on the Stephen King book of the same name. Jones plays Prof Dashiel, a professor seeking out the works of the late Scott Landon (Clive Owen) from his wife Lisey (Julianne Moore) and who, when met with objection, turns to Jim Dooley (Dane DeHaan) to help resolve it.
MoviesDecider

How ’Lisey’s Story’s Dane DeHaan Collaborated with Stephen King to Reimagine His Chilling Role

Dan DeHaan’s take on Jim Dooley may be one of the most unsettling performances of the year. Whenever DeHaan appears in Lisey’s Story, dread follows in his quiet, contemplative, and sporadically unhinged wake. And if the Stephen King character reminds you of some of the most explosive and unpredictable corners of the internet’s incel community, that’s kind of the point.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair to say...
TV & VideosVulture

Lisey’s Story Recap: We All Float Down Here

The second chapter of the eight-episode miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story settles into its narrative a bit more but still divides its time between three increasingly connected arcs: the present dilemma of Lisey Landon, flashbacks that seem to be driven by her dead husband, and a vision of an alternate world that can both heal and destroy. Once again, Pablo Larraín executes an effective hour of television in terms of craft, even if the story feels like it’s already starting to lose some momentum, setting up the question of whether this would have been more effective as a feature film.
Detroit, MIMorning Sun

On TV: Game shows, Father Casey, 'Lisey's Story,' 'The Kings,' more...

Sunday is fun day — or night — for game show fans thanks to ABC (WXYZ-Channel 7 in Detroit). "Celebrity Family Feud" gets things under way at 8 p.m. June 6, followed by the return of "The Chase," adding Britain's Mark "The Beast" Labbett to the lineup, at 9 p.m. and "To Tell the Truth" at 10. Game on!
TV SeriesKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, June 4: Stephen King story on Apple TV+

Baffling and disturbing, Stephen King’s 2006 novel “Lisey’s Story” gets the miniseries treatment. Chilean director Pablo Larrain and producer J.J. Abrams are behind the eight-episode series, streaming on Apple TV+. The strong cast reunites Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh, just seen together in Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window.”
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Julianne Moore talks with Willie Geist about her role in the new Apple TV+ drama series “Lisey's Story,” based on the 2006 novel by author Stephen King. Moore also opens up about some of her unforgettable roles in Hollywood, including in “The Big Lebowski” and “Still Alice.”
Books & LiteratureVulture

Lisey’s Story Series-Premiere Recap: Sometimes Dead Is Better

The series premiere of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story sets the stage effectively, introducing viewers to the six major characters of the Stephen King novel on which this production is based. With a dreamy, surreal tone, director Pablo Larraín navigates an introduction to a story about who owns intangible things like memory, passion, and creativity. Does art belong to the artist or the reader? The 2006 novel was one of King’s most personal, which is why he has chosen to adapt it himself, but it’s also one of his most unusual. There are no killer clowns in sewers or haunted old hotels in Lisey’s Story. It’s about connections, art, fandom, and mortality — not the easiest subjects for a prestige miniseries. However, the premiere is effectively moody and very impressive in its craft. Will it build more momentum and urgency to hold viewers more tightly? It doesn’t need to now, but it will soon.
TV & VideosMac Observer

‘Lisey’s Story’ Premieres on Apple TV+

Lisey’s Story premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The first two episodes are now available to subscribers. The remaining episodes of the eight-part series, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, will be released on a weekly basis. Check It Out: ‘Lisey’s Story’ Premieres on Apple...
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?

Lisey’s Story, the horror drama based on the Stephen King novel produced by J.J. Abrams, is a must-watch endeavor. Many subscribers are hoping to find out more in regards to the show’s availability on the streaming service Netflix. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same...
TV & VideosRefinery29

What To Expect From Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story

Spoilers from the end of the book are ahead. Stephen King has described Lisey’s Story as his favorite novel of his, so it’s no wonder the author has written the Apple TV+ adaptation himself. While the book’s ending could be seen as anticlimactic to some, it’s all too fitting for anyone who is grieving.
MoviesA.V. Club

Joan Allen on navigating the trauma of Lisey's Story with director Pablo Larraín

When we first meet Joan Allen’s Amanda in the premiere of Lisey’s Story, a check-in call to her sister Lisey (Julianne Moore) soon turns into an emotional outburst, a harrowing scene of self-harm. It’s an admittedly jarring introduction to the character, and one that hints at the darker depths of the miniseries, an adaptation of the 2006 Stephen King novel that explores trauma, grief, and the ways we attempt to cope with both in our lives. By the end of the first two episodes (which premiered simultaneously on June 4 on AppleTV+), it becomes clear that Amanda’s methods of coping have transported her—at least spiritually—to Boo’Ya Moon, a King-ian otherworld as alluring as it is dangerous.
TV SeriesTV Grapevine

Lisey’s Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek

Apple TV+ shared a sneak peek clip from episode 103 of “Lisey’s Story,” entitled “Under the Yum-Yum Tree,” which will be premiering on Friday, June 11. The bool hunt leads Lisey to a moment from her past, when Scott shared a confession about his family and traumatic childhood. About Lisey’s...
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Lisey’s Story: A Cautionary Tale of Unresolved Grief

Source: Lisey's Story Press Kit. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+. Copyright © 2021 Apple Inc. Stephen King has recently written an adaptation for television of his book Lisey’s Story which has been released as an eight episode series on Apple TV+. Fans of King’s horror stories will not be disappointed. However, underneath the terror is a story about love and what can happen if grief is repressed and unresolved.
Movieslrmonline.com

Stephen King’s Christine Movie Reboot Is Underway

Yeah, I’m writing this piece. It’s funny. Christine is back! Of course, she’s back. Didn’t you see the end of Christine? The movie from the Stephen King novel is getting a reboot with Sony Pictures and Bryan Fuller is the writer and director. Also, Steven Hoban, Vincenzo Natali, and Jason Blum are producing for Blumhouse. And if you were wondering, no, I wasn’t named after this killer car.