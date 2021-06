The in-person 18th Estes Park Marathon & Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, June 20th, Father’s Day. www.epmarathon.org. Runners and Walkers will experience what Forbes Magazine considers as “the top seven scenic races in the USA.” The Courses start from The Dao House, on CO Hwy. 7, and descend into the Estes Park valley. Spectacular snowcapped mountain views, fresh mountain air and a small race size attributes to 40% of runners traveling from out of state and 60% from within Colorado to the boutique race weekend event. The Estes Park Half Marathon (June 20) is the first race in a three-part race series called, Colorado Mountain Half Series. The second is the Georgetown to Idaho Springs Half Marathon (August 14) and the third is the Ned * Ned Half Marathon (September 11).