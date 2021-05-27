Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Indigo Girls and Dar Williams are coming to Appel Farm in June

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter icons The Indigo Girls are hitting the road this week in support of Look Long, the fifteenth studio album by the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. The record was released last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the band — like so many in their situation — has been unable to support it on the road until now.

thekey.xpn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Ray
Person
Emily Saliers
Person
Dar Williams
Person
Ani Difranco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Indigo Girls#Look Long#Appel Farm#Xpn#The Indigo Girls#Xponential Music Festival#Charleston Sc#Around The Bend#Swanzey Nh#Selbyville De#Freeman Stage#Afterhours#Apple Farm#Pittsburgh Pa#Boulder Co#Breckenridge Co#Steamboat Co#Highland Park Il#Mashantucket Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dar Williams coming to Delmar Hall for October show

Dar Williams is at Delmar Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The Factory concert venue officially opens in July with deadmau5. Tickets on sale Friday for Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' at Hollywood...
Boulder, COtmpresale.com

Dar Williams at Boulder Theater in Boulder – pre-sale code

The Dar Williams presale password has been added! For a little while you can buy tickets before anyone else. Please don’t miss this stellar chance to see Dar Williams’s performance in Boulder. Here are all the Dar Williams performance details:. Presale. Starts Thu, Jun 10 @ 10:00 am PDT. You...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Essentials: The top 10 Indigo Girls albums

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers first performed together in high school, but they only named themselves the Indigo Girls in 1985 and released their first album ‘Strange Fire’ in 1987. It was the release of their second album ‘Indigo Girls’ which launched them into the public recognition and set them onto a path which resulted in a string of albums through the early nineties where they could apparently do no wrong.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Indigo Girls concert at WVU Creative Arts Center rescheduled for September 26

MORGANTOWN — The Indigo Girls concert, originally scheduled for May 1, 2020, at the WVU Creative Arts Center, has been rescheduled for this coming Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the May 2020 show will be honored Sept. 26. Ticketholders who are not able to attend to this new date and would like to request a refund may do so by calling their point of purchase. The deadline to request a refund is Sept. 10.
EntertainmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Parker McCollum, Gogol Bordello, Avatar, Patton Oswalt, Dar Williams and more.

A.J. Croce, Sept. 18 at Parkway in Mpls. $35-$75. theparkwaytheater.com. Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, Sept. 7 at the Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. Parker McCollum, July 16 at the Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. … Patti Smith and Her Band, Aug. 7 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. axs.com. … Frogleg Thursdays, Sept. 2-20 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. eventbrite.com. … Amigo the Devil, Sept. 7 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $22-$25. axs.com. … Semisonic, Sept. 9-10 at First Avenue in Mpls. $42.50. axs.com. … Gogol Bordello, Sept. 10 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $30-$55. axs.com. … Avatar, Sept. 22 at Fillmore. … Judas Priest, Sept. 23 at the Armory. … Johnnyswim, Oct. 23 at Fillmore. … Banners, Oct. 31 at Fine Line. $16-$32. … Patton Oswalt, Nov. 5 at State Theatre. $45.50-$65.50. ticketmaster.com. … Tom Odell, April 11 at the Cedar. $25-$28. Lettuce, Nov. 20 at First Avenue. $26-$31. … Thundercat, Nov. 14 at Palace Theatre. $30-$50. … The Weather Station, Feb. 23 at Turf Club. $20-$22. … The Midnight, March 12 at First Avenue. $27-$30.
Egg Harbor, WIDoor County Pulse

Tour Horseshoe Bay Farms June 12

Horseshoe Bay Farms will host a guided tour June 12, 1 pm. During the approximately one-hour tour, a guide will lead participants around the property and into select historical barns to share the nonprofit’s rich history and future vision. The tour at 7212 Horseshoe Bay Road in Egg Harbor is...
Godfrey, ILriverbender.com

Beverly Farm holding fireworks show June 27

Beverly Farm will host its annual fireworks show a week before the Independence Day holiday weekend and the public is invited to attend. The show will take place at 9:30pm on Sunday June 27 on the 200-acre campus on Humbert Road. Those attending should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 14th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from James McMurtry (Canola Fields), The Revelries (Little Things), Madi Diaz (Nervous), Joy Oladokun & Marren Morris (Bigger Man), Hiss Golden Messenger (Hardly Town), Lake Street Dive (Know That I Know), & Lindsey Buckingham (I Don't Mind)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues...
Virginia Beach, VA1069thefox.com

WIN Indigo Girls Tickets

The Indigo Girls are coming to Sandler Center in Virginia Beach on September 24th. Enter to win a pair of tickets to the show! Fill out the form by Friday, June 18th at 10am. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am through YNOTtix.com. From 3:00pm on 6/14/21 to 10:00am on...
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Historian Speaks To Prescott DAR Chapter

WESTFIELD — The Benjamin Prescott Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting June 3 at Ottaway Park in Westfield. There were 18 members present. Regent Brenda Johnson welcomed guests John and Susan Sipos. It was decided that the dedication for the...
Animalsava360.com

Indigo Bunting Mini Documentary

A stunning male Indigo Bunting makes a rare visit to the Florida Backyard on his way back north and is much cause for excitement - as he outshines his flashy relatives the Painted Buntings for one day. Indigo buntings are exclusively migratory, moving south in winter, north in spring at...
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 7 New Albums out June 18th

This week’s batch of new albums features some long-awaited returns, as well as some long-awaited arrivals. XPN Artist to Watch Amythyst Kiah releases Wary + Strange, her solo debut. Bolstered by compositions that previously appeared on Songs of Our Native Daughters (a collaboration between Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell), Wary + Strange establishes Kiah as a bold voice in modern Americana. Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience break a 12-year silence with Peace or Love, a gentle collection that boasts a pair of guest appearances by Feist. Following tributes to Celia Cruz and Talking Heads, Angélique Kidjo presents Mother Nature, a set of new originals featuring production work from up-and-coming West African producers. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Born This Way, Lady Gaga recruits half a dozen queer artists (including Orville Peck and Big Freedia) to cover the landmark album’s biggest hits. Joan Armatrading‘s Consequences is another masterful entry in the legendary singer-songwriter’s generation-spanning career. The multi-disciplinary Shungudzo brings deft production and biting lyrics to her EP, I’m Not a Mother But I Have Children. Finally, dynastic folk hero Amy Helm returns with her third solo album, the deeply personal What the Flood Leaves Behind. PRESS PLAY on these new albums (and more!) below…
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Laura Stevenson Announces Brand New Self-Titled Album, Laura Stevenson Due Out August 6 on Don Giovanni Records

Laura Stevenson has experienced a lifetime of joy and pain since her 2019 album The Big Freeze. Due out August 6 on Don Giovanni Records, her newly announced self-titled studio album follows the heartbeat of these life-altering events. From the excitement and tribulations of giving birth to her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic to the powerful rage born from a turbulent situation in which someone she loves was harmed and nearly killed, the new collection is a dynamic and heartbreaking celebration of life. It was produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Hop Along, Dinosaur Jr.), and features longtime collaborator and bandmate Jeff Rosenstock on guitar. While it is often emotionally heavy, Laura Stevenson never strays from its true motivating force: love.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo

Jamie Hall has always seemed eager to don a number of hats. Ranging from the mythos psych of Nancy to the bone-rattling heaviness of Tigercub, such an adept grip of eclecticism could produce an ego, but none of these hats have made Hall’s head appear too big. He’s still the...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Duke Ellington’s ‘Sacred Concert’ (Alexandra Palace, 17 July 2021)

Crouch End Festival Chorus will be performing Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert in a concert at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 17 July. In this preview feature, Russell Davies tells the story of how Ellington, “aware that he had not lived a blameless life”, took his “opportunity to square his accounts with the deity” through the Sacred Concerts.
Florence County, SCFlorence News Journal

Museum offering indigo workshop series

The Florence County Museum and visiting artist Catherine Cross Tsintzos will offer a three-part virtual indigo workshop series that explores all aspects of Indigofera Suffruticosa from seed to dye. Tsintzos, interdisciplinary artist of the Art and Agriculture Project, will share her knowledge from years on the Southeast Indigo Trail from...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Bob Dylan sets Veeps concert

Broadcast performance will be Dylan’s first in nearly 30 years. Veeps will present Bob Dylan in an exclusive concert performance on Sunday, July 18th at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event. Tickets are $25 and access to this concert event will remain for 48 hours after the initial airing.