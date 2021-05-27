The Indigo Girls and Dar Williams are coming to Appel Farm in June

A.J. Croce, Sept. 18 at Parkway in Mpls. $35-$75. theparkwaytheater.com. Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, Sept. 7 at the Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. Parker McCollum, July 16 at the Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. … Patti Smith and Her Band, Aug. 7 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. axs.com. … Frogleg Thursdays, Sept. 2-20 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. eventbrite.com. … Amigo the Devil, Sept. 7 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $22-$25. axs.com. … Semisonic, Sept. 9-10 at First Avenue in Mpls. $42.50. axs.com. … Gogol Bordello, Sept. 10 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $30-$55. axs.com. … Avatar, Sept. 22 at Fillmore. … Judas Priest, Sept. 23 at the Armory. … Johnnyswim, Oct. 23 at Fillmore. … Banners, Oct. 31 at Fine Line. $16-$32. … Patton Oswalt, Nov. 5 at State Theatre. $45.50-$65.50. ticketmaster.com. … Tom Odell, April 11 at the Cedar. $25-$28. Lettuce, Nov. 20 at First Avenue. $26-$31. … Thundercat, Nov. 14 at Palace Theatre. $30-$50. … The Weather Station, Feb. 23 at Turf Club. $20-$22. … The Midnight, March 12 at First Avenue. $27-$30.