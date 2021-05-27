Biden orders an intelligence report on Covid-19 origins
President Joe Biden said he has directed the US intelligence community to redouble their efforts in investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and report back to him in 90 days. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports the announcement comes after a US intelligence report found several researchers in Wuhan fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized -- a new detail that fueled further debate about the origins of the pandemic.www.thereporteronline.com