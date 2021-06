I’ve been living in my current rented property for 6 months. The agents have just sent me an email saying they will be coming to do an inspection next week and that due to COVID they require me to be out when they visit. I look after the property well, have absolutely no issues with them coming to inspect it at all, but I am feeling a little uneasy about a stranger entering and wondering around my home taking pictures of all my things when I’m not in. I have no idea who is coming, it just says a ‘member of staff’. Are they DBS checked?!