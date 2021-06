That, my dear reader, is that for another week from us, and we leave you with a new song and video from 2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger. ‘Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)’ is taken from the forthcoming new album ‘Quietly Blowing It’ which lands via Merge Records on June 25th. The video for the song is directed by Vikesh Kapoor and M.C. Taylor says of it: “‘Glory Strums’ was written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human.” It’s the same spine-tingling excellence we’ve come to expect from him so prepare to not be disappointed. Have a good one.