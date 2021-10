As we begin to celebrate Halloween and head into the fall holidays, this is always a joyous time for children. One of the more difficult impacts of the pandemic has been the losses our children have experienced in education, socialization, and emotional growth, and we don’t know whether there will be long-term effects. However, over the past 20 months, parents, siblings, relatives, teachers, guardians, and community groups have done everything in their power, using technology and creativity to make the best of this bad situation for our children.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO