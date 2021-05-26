Faith Has Deep Roots in Former Florist’s Life

I’ve been brooding lately. I suppose reading about periodical cicadas will do that to you. If you’ve missed out, the long and short of it is this: after living 17 years while burrowed underneath trees, billions of periodical cicadas are now beginning to surface for the final chapter of their lives, a 4-week Woodstock of assorted love songs and mating dances. Many in the brood of cicadas won’t make it to the final rose ceremony; their predators are less sentimental about their mysterious emergence. Still, many cicadas will rise and find love, having risked their lives in one way or another. After mating, the 17-year-old adult cicadas will die anyway, leaving their offspring to carry on the family tradition of hatching, burrowing, and one day rising again.