newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith Has Deep Roots in Former Florist’s Life

By Rachel Rogish
Cape May County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE – Some people are skilled in several things, while others specialize in a particular field. Then, there are those who quietly use their gifts and talents – the ones who never “fit the mold.” Yet, like a flower, they bloom over time, touching lives with beauty and kindness. 

www.capemaycountyherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florists#Faithfulness#Deep Roots#Deep Love#Church History#Blind Faith#Rio Grande#Christian#Broadway Baptist Church#Muellers#Cold Spring Village#Marie S Flower Shop#Faith Matters#Flowers#Floral School#Floral Design#Hymn Lyrics#Fruit Trees#Poetry#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPine And Lakes News

Faith: Abide in God's love

This past week a great many Christian churches heard these words read during worship:. “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete.”
Religionthefallonpost.org

Faith and Life -- a column from local faith leaders

Once per week or so, Fallon’s faith leaders offer their thoughts on faith and life. Any church or faith community of any kind is welcome and encouraged to participate. If you have ideas for topics we should write about, or if you or your pastor or faith leader would like to participate, please call Pastor Dawn Blundell at Epworth UMC, 775-423-4714.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Meet Pastor Jason Schiller

Q: What is your role and when did you start with Community Presbyterian Church (CPC)?. A: I am the Senior Pastor at CPC. I began this position this year at the end of March. My first worship service was Easter Sunday. Q: What are the best things about your job?
Houston, TXJournal & Sunday Journal

Clergy Corner for May 28, 2021

Recently, Diane and I went to Houston, Texas to visit with family and finally get to hold our seven-month-old grandson. While there, we participated in the worship experience of the Mercy Street Worship Community of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Mercy Street is a congregation that is geared toward ministering to those in recovery, brokenness, and homelessness. I had heard of Mercy Street when I attended a conference eight or nine years ago. They had caught my attention due to an unusual outreach ministry, where once a month they led worship under one of the interstate highways interchanges to reach the homeless population in an intentional way.
Religioncitizenofeastalabama.com

Pastor of Crawford Baptist Church retires

After 26 years, Pastor Steve Williamson has retired from ministry at Crawford Baptist Church in Crawford. Williamson began his ministry at the church more than two decades ago when he felt the Lord was leading him to pastor a church. He was working at a local TV station as a production manager. That’s what he went to college for, after all. While at the TV station, he was active in his church with his wife, Pam. They worked in the music and children’s programs.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Faith in Focus: The Apostle Paul and the philosophers at Athens

There is an informative narrative in Acts 17 when the Apostle Paul paid a brief visit to Athens, the center of wisdom of the ancient world. Interestingly, the city was full of idols for every god known to them. Among the people Paul spoke to in the marketplace were some...
Religionbuffalobulletin.com

Keep the persecuted in your prayers

Recently, Summit Church hosted a virtual event called “Imprisoned for Christ” where we watched video testimonies of three men who had been imprisoned because of their Christian faith. Hearing these stories both humbled and encouraged me and they challenged me to be more engaged with the plight of Christians around the world.
ReligionPride Publishing

Sin separates but love restores (part 2)

God says that the wages of sin are death, but that the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ (Romans 6:23). If you have not received Christ Jesus into your life, do so soon so that you can have eternal life. If you have sin in your life get rid of it. Repent and confess that sin today. Make Jesus the Lord and Saviour of your life.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Keep the Faith: Love and the life cycle of cicadas

I’ve been brooding lately. I suppose reading about periodical cicadas will do that to you. If you’ve missed out, the long and short of it is this: after living 17 years while burrowed underneath trees, billions of periodical cicadas are now beginning to surface for the final chapter of their lives, a 4-week Woodstock of assorted love songs and mating dances. Many in the brood of cicadas won’t make it to the final rose ceremony; their predators are less sentimental about their mysterious emergence. Still, many cicadas will rise and find love, having risked their lives in one way or another. After mating, the 17-year-old adult cicadas will die anyway, leaving their offspring to carry on the family tradition of hatching, burrowing, and one day rising again.
Religionadventist.news

Promises of God

Hello, Friends! I hope you've had a good week and are looking forward to or are already experiencing the rest of God's blessed Sabbath day. You know, the Sabbath is like a temple in time—sanctified, blessed, made holy by God Himself. And it is so rich and deep in its meaning, pointing to God as the Creator of heaven and earth, and "the sea and springs of water," as we read in Revelation 14:7.
catholicexchange.com

Pentecost in Action: Saint Cristóbal Magallanes

Lex orandi, lex credendi, goes the ancient Latin motto – loosely translated: The rule of praying is the rule of believing. In other words, our liturgical life reveals our faith life. What we do on our knees points to what we hold in our hearts as well as how we’ll act in the world.
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

God restores his people

Are you stuck in a life rut? Are you methodically going along with very little vision?. In Isaiah 43 we see a picture of how God restores His people. “Behold I will do something new, now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, Rivers in the desert.” Verse 19 is full of life and vitality. But perhaps the most important part of this verse are the first four words, “Behold, I will do.”
Jesus Christdougwils.com

Jack Bradley, RIP

The world is a beautiful place, but with many ugly scars. The world is a beautiful place, but has suffered many wounds. We have gathered together here today in order to grieve, and that grief is on account of one of those countless wounds. But grief is also our standing testimony to the beauty of the world, and of our acute awareness of the discordance between what is the case and what ought to be. If there were no discordance, there could be no grief.
Fayetteville, GAThe Citizen Online

A great intersection

As I write this on Thursday, May 13, 2021, just this past Thursday, I find this day an interesting intersection between our cultural secular lives and our ecclesiastical spiritual lives. Here’s what I’m thinking. Probably most everybody heard the announcement today by the CDC that “as far as they’re concerned,”...
ReligionThe Christian Science Monitor

To comfort – and be comforted

As I write this article, I’m preparing to revisit the spouse of one of our soldiers who was recently killed in Iraq by a suicide bomber. In my work as a Christian Science chaplain in the United States Army, I was on the Casualty Notification Team a few mornings ago, when we had to notify her of the death of her husband.
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Minister's Column: Pentecost means making things new

On May 23, most main-line denominations celebrated Pentecost Sunday. For those of you who do not know what this Sunday is about, it is known as the birthday of the church. Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Passover and was called the Festival of Weeks, which is one of the annual festivals found in Deuteronomy 16. Jesus was crucified at Passover and he ascended 40 days after his resurrection.
ReligionBrunswick News

Jesus, Creator God, will always have a witness

I am studying archaeology with the hopes of joining a research society in the Middle East. Does the Bible speak of such things?. Dear A.S.: Archaeology is a sought-after adventure with some entering this field to simply study antiquities. Others embark on such an endeavor in hopes to disprove the Bible. But when many brush the dust of the earth from their knees, they confess that Jesus is Lord! The very rocks do cry out that Jesus lives.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Jesus is the narrow Way

H/T to Al Garza for this timely article….. Matthew 6:33. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. We are called to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and Him crucified. God’s Word gives no wiggle room to preach and teach by emotions, but by His Holy spirit; to preach in Truth. The Bible tells us in James 4:17. So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.
Religionchallies.com

A La Carte (May 28)

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you today. Today’s Kindle deals include a couple of books so far. “Recently, the New York Times ran a piece on a famous pastor’s son who is now a vocal ex-vangelical and a rising Tiktok star. Many have commented on the story and it’s not my intention here to weigh in on this tragic situation. God is sovereign and I pray that this man will one day have his eyes truly opened, and not remain in the sad ranks of those who achieved fame by publicly maligning the faith their fathers preached. But there was one comment of his quoted in the article that I have been chewing on.”
Musicwnypapers.com

The Rock Music proclaims God's love is 'All Around'

“All Around,” the latest single from The Rock Music (DREAM Records) – a collective of singer/songwriters and worship leaders from Salt Lake City’s The Rock Church – is now available. A press release stated, “Featuring worship leader Steele Croswhite, the joyful anthem celebrates the omnipresence of God and encourages listeners...