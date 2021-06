TURNING THE CORNER: Princeton High boys’ lacrosse player Patrick McDonald heads to goal against Robbinsville last week. Senior attackman and co-captain McDonald tallied four goals and three assists in the May 4 contest to help PHS roll to a 14-5 victory. Two days later, McDonald had four goals and an assist as the Tigers defeated WW/P-South 17-5 to post their third straight win and improve to 4-2. PHS hosts Hopewell Valley on May 13 and plays at Notre Dame on May 15. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)