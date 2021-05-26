Cancel
Presidential Election

The claim that Trump won the election is a big lie

Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 2021-05-26

The Big Lie changes reality. To believe it, people must disbelieve their senses, distrust their fellow citizens, and live in a world of faith. The Big Lie demands conspiracy thinking, since all who doubt it are seen as traitors. The Big Lie undoes a society, since it divides citizens into believers and unbelievers. The Big Lie destroys democracy, since people who are convinced that nothing is true but the utterances of their leader ignore voting and its results. The Big Lie must bring violence, as it has. The Big Lie can never be told just by one person. Trump is the originator of this Big Lie, but it could never have flourished without his allies on Capitol Hill. Political futures now depend on this Big Lie. Republicans will be running for president on the basis of this Big Lie.

Donald Trump
