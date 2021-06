COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Softball's season comes to an end after falling to James Madison by a score of 7-2 in the final game of the Columbia Super Regional. The Tigers were able to jump on the board first in the contest. Jordan Weber retired the side in order in the first and Brooke Wilmes led off the bottom half with a solo home run to right field, her third leadoff blast of the season. Mizzou was able to get a pair of runners on a single and a walk, but they were stranded.