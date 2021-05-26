Cancel
Pocahontas County, WV

Preserving Pocahontas ~ Lt. Col. John H. Mathews – KIA 1944 ‘Lest We Forget’

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hubert Mathews was born in 1907 in Cass, W.Va., the son of Jasper S. and Lucy Ann Gillespie Mathews. He graduated from West Point in 1931, married Marie Delores Coffey, and they had one daughter, Barbara Jean. Before his departure for service in World War II he was stationed at Fort Devens, Texas, where he resided with his family. Lieutenant Colonel Mathews, U.S. Army, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, was Killed in Action at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.

