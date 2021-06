The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we transition into the month of June, fishing now means hitting the new weed growth and triggering the walleyes and crappies to bite. Many lakes are now featuring stands of cabbage and coontail which are fairly short in stature and some lakes the weeds haven't even developed yet. Use your electronics to scan the shoreline and look for the telltale growth. These early summer weeds harbor all kinds of minnows and worms and it's the reason they are there.