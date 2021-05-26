CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Study reveals a universal travel pattern across four continents

By Peter Dizikes, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 2021-05-26

What explains how often people travel to a particular place? Your intuition might suggest that distance is a key factor, but empirical evidence can help urban studies researchers answer the question more definitively. A new paper by an MIT team, drawing on global data, finds that people visit places more...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Dartmouth

Nine fall study abroads continue, four are canceled

After the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all of last year’s study abroad trips, this fall will see nine programs return to action. The Frank J. Guarini Institute for International Education is offering nine study abroad programs this fall: the German language study abroad and foreign study program, the Italian LSA and LSA+, the History FSP, the Government FSP, the English and Creative Writing FSP, the Environmental Studies domestic study program and the Earth Sciences DSP. The Guarini Institute canceled four trips that were slated for this fall: an exchange with the American University of Kuwait; the Consortium for Advanced Studies Abroad’s exchange with Cuba; the Asian Societies, Cultures and Languages department’s Vietnam FSP; and the ASCL Chinese LSA+.
HANOVER, NH
worldairlinenews.com

Emirates becomes first airline to implement IATA Travel Pass across six continents

Emirates is the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association’s IATA Travel Pass solution on six continents as it rolls out this digital health pass to customers at all its destinations. Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

New travel patterns: Soaring travel expenses and unvaccinated travelers

Travel is becoming more expensive and more uncertain than ever, according to the latest research. Travel expenditure increased by a whopping $330 per trip due to COVID-19-related entry requirements. 58 percent of Americans that traveled abroad this summer were not vaccinated, according to the research. 47% of millennials refused to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peking University#Urban Areas#Design#Mit Senseable City Lab#Mit#The Senseable City Lab#Cnr#Data Science#The Santa Fe Institute#German
mit.edu

The language of change

Ryan Conti came to MIT hoping to find a way to do good things in the world. Now a junior, his path is pointing toward a career in climate science, and he is preparing by majoring in both math and computer science and by minoring in philosophy. Language for catalyzing...
EDUCATION
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

For campus “porosity hunters,” climate resilience is the goal

At MIT, it’s not uncommon to see groups navigating campus with smartphones and measuring devices in hand, using the Institute as a test bed for research. During one week this summer more than a dozen students, researchers, and faculty, plus an altimeter, could be seen doing just that as they traveled across MIT to measure the points of entry into campus buildings — including windows, doors, and vents — known as a building’s porosity.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TravelPulse

New Study Reveals Holiday Travel Trends

Expedia has released new data on holiday travel for the upcoming festive season. The survey found that travelers are in the planning phases for Thanksgiving and Christmas with the most popular locales including destinations in Mexico, the southern United States and the Caribbean. Once again, U.S. travelers are staying closer...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Columbia University

Exposure to Deadly Urban Heat Worldwide Has Tripled in Recent Decades, Says Study

A new study of more than 13,000 cities worldwide has found that the number of person-days in which inhabitants are exposed to extreme combinations of heat and humidity has tripled since the 1980s. The authors say the trend, which now affects nearly a quarter of the world’s population, is the combined result of both rising temperatures and booming urban population growth. The study was published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ENVIRONMENT
Arkansas Business

Best Places to Work: Travel Nurse Across America

Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA) is a staffing agency that places health care professionals on temporary assignments in short-term, acute-care facilities nationwide. It is a company built on culture, family and doing the right thing. The core values are the heart of TNAA’s work, which is why it takes pride in everything it does.
LIFESTYLE
Public Radio International PRI

The University of Liverpool creates field of study on the Beatles

The University of Liverpool is launching a master's program on one of the most popular bands of all time: the Beatles. The program will focus on how attitudes towards the ever-popular group have changed in the decades since their founding. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Holly Tessler, the program leader behind the new master's program, to find out more.
COLLEGES
AFP

Extreme heat caused by urbanization, global warming threatening cities: study

Rapid population growth and global warming are increasing exposure to extreme heat in cities, aggravating health problems and making moving to urban areas less beneficial for the world's poor, according to a study released Monday. The rise is affecting nearly a quarter of the world's population, said the report published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." In recent decades, hundreds of millions of people have moved from rural areas to cities where temperatures are generally higher because of surfaces such as asphalt which trap heat and a lack of vegetation. Scientists studied the maximum daily heat and humidity in more than 13,000 cities from 1983 to 2016.
ENVIRONMENT
Macomb Daily

Oakland University student has traveled a long road

Professor Adam Avery knows all about the star growing in his research lab at Oakland University, being he’s the one who discovered her. “I recruited Sarah because I knew she was going to be an exceptional researcher,” Avery said of Sarah Denha, an OU doctoral student from Clinton Township. “She’s...
COLLEGES
mit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Forbes contributor Michael T. Nietzel spotlights the work of Prof. Taylor Perron, who was awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship. “By using mathematical modeling, computer simulations, and field studies, Perron is able to describe the environmental history of current landscapes and predict how landscapes will respond to future environmental changes," writes Nietzel.
EDUCATION
passengerterminaltoday.com

Emirates to roll out IATA Travel Pass across entire global network

Emirates has become the first airline to implement IATA’s Travel Pass solution on six continents. Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June, and the airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy