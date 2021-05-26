Study reveals a universal travel pattern across four continents

After the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all of last year’s study abroad trips, this fall will see nine programs return to action. The Frank J. Guarini Institute for International Education is offering nine study abroad programs this fall: the German language study abroad and foreign study program, the Italian LSA and LSA+, the History FSP, the Government FSP, the English and Creative Writing FSP, the Environmental Studies domestic study program and the Earth Sciences DSP. The Guarini Institute canceled four trips that were slated for this fall: an exchange with the American University of Kuwait; the Consortium for Advanced Studies Abroad’s exchange with Cuba; the Asian Societies, Cultures and Languages department’s Vietnam FSP; and the ASCL Chinese LSA+.

