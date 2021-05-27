Executive coach pens practical and accessible guide to making the right choices for your career and your life
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – “The Art of Choice: Making Changes that Count in Work and Life” (Books Fluent, June 15, 2021) is an informative and inspirational look at how we can make decisions that make a difference. Drawing on interviews with successful businesspeople and his own professional experience, executive coach Terry Warren shows us how using intentionality, commitment, and accountability can empower us to make positive and lasting life-changing choices.franklinis.com