Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Executive coach pens practical and accessible guide to making the right choices for your career and your life

By Editor
franklinis.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tennessee – “The Art of Choice: Making Changes that Count in Work and Life” (Books Fluent, June 15, 2021) is an informative and inspirational look at how we can make decisions that make a difference. Drawing on interviews with successful businesspeople and his own professional experience, executive coach Terry Warren shows us how using intentionality, commitment, and accountability can empower us to make positive and lasting life-changing choices.

franklinis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens#Retirement#Art#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast

(CNN) — The third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed. A Gulf storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette after coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Saturday, as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as...